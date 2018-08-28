Chandni Agarwal, Founder, Little Tags

An emerging entrepreneur, a couture connoisseur and a multi-tasking mother, Chandni Agarwal is the young and effervescent founder of Little Tags – a multi-label e-commerce website for children.

An alumna of a premier business school in Delhi, she pursued her passion for fashion for children and forayed into the online luxury space with Little Tags. The website stocks an assortment of luxury apparel, footwear, jewellery, accessories and gift solutions for boys and girls between the age group of zero to 14 years.

Little Tags offers a curated collection from ace Indian and International fashion designers that will have plenty to leave parents and their little ones spoilt for choice. Some of the designers roped in for this association are: Pallavi Mohan, Shivan &Narresh, Ridhima Bhasin, Anand Bhushan, Masaba Gupta, Sahil Aneja, Karishma Sahani Khan, Siddharth Tytler, Krishna Mehta, Monisha Jaising, Nishka Lulla, Pooja Wang, Amrita & Shivani, Bow & Bangle, Shutiq, Kukoon, ASP Couture, Rina Dhaka and My Little J.

She has also personally scouted for popular boutiques across the globe to offer customers a wide range of luxury and bespoke kidswear. She intends to bring famed designer boutiques and other vintage finds to the country. She has already collaborated with celebrated Turkish Designer Ebru Danyal to be on board. The extensive range of all the products on Little Tags are priced between Rs 2,000 and go upwards till Rs 25,000.

She conceived the idea to launch an e-boutique, exclusively for children, after failing to find fine clothes for her toddler. She saw a gap in the market and seized the opportunity to foray into this segment.

In her own words, she says: “When I had my daughter a year back, I could hardly find good party wear, formal clothes for her. While I wanted delicate details and subtle shades, all I could see was blingy mass-produced stock. It was then I decided to venture into this space and get all good quality, well-made clothes for kids under one roof.”

“With rising purchasing power and changing tastes of the discerning Indian consumer, parents are now actively seeking luxury clothes for their little ones. Little Tags offers them the convenience to shop with a click and browse through the latest collections that are making a splash in India and internationally. With Little Tags, I hope to reach out customers who are willing to stretch their budget for something unique that adds value to their child’s wardrobe,” added Chandni.

With an evolved sartorial sense and cultivated business acumen, she learnt the ropes of the trade while growing up – courtesy her business-oriented family background. In her maiden venture, she is getting support and encouragement from her entrepreneur husband – Sarvesh Agarwal who is the Managing Director of India’s one of the leading privately owned conglomerates – the Sparsh Group and the Shikhar Group.