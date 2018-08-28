Starbucks strengthens India commitment with opening of 125th store at The Pavillion Mall, Pune

Tata Starbucks Private Limited, the 50/50 joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages Limited, celebrates the opening of its 125th Starbucks store in India at The Pavillion Pune. With 125 stores now operational across 7 cities, Tata Starbucks Private Limited continues to grow in the market with a commitment to offer the unique Starbucks Experience, unparalleled service, handcrafted beverages and extensive food offerings.

“As we continue on our journey in India, we are doubling down on our commitment to customers and building a strong presence for Starbucks in India. We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 125th store in India and to extend our unique Starbucks third place Experience to coffee lovers across the country. We are humbled by the way we have been embraced by our customers and greatly supported by our partners since the opening of our first store in 2012,” said Sumitro Ghosh, CEO, Tata Starbucks Limited. “As we continue to achieve our well thought out expansion in India, we are committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers and those of our partners.”

The newly opened Starbucks store houses an elaborate coffee bar with innovative brewing techniques like the Siphon, Chemex® and the signature Starbucks® Nitro Cold Brew. Siphon brings out the intense flavours of the coffee, using halogen to produce heat for boiling water and the movement of coffee through chambers. This fascinating process makes a rewarding cup for those who enjoy well-defined flavours dominating the coffee. Nitro Cold Brew on tap allows customers to enjoy small‐batch, slow‐steeped coffee using the highest quality coffee beans. In today’s fast‐paced world where everything is instant and on‐demand, Nitro Cold Brew unfolds an irresistible coffee experience where time meets texture. Chemex® is an example of a manual pour-over method, an elegant one-piece hourglass shaped vessel, made of high quality, heat-resistant glass. With a brew time typically between 4 and 5 minutes, Chemex® is great at balancing out the coffee – heavy coffees come through more cleanly, and bright coffees come through a little more balanced.

The Pavillion Pune is a renowned multi-brand mall that is known to provide a unique shopping, retail and entertainment experience. With the opening of India’s 125th Starbucks store this week, Pune locals now have a new meeting spot. The Starbucks store invites customers for an immersive journey of coffee discovery while delivering an unparalleled Third Place experience. The store’s artwork celebrates the story of the Starbucks bean – unraveling each bean’s journey. Other store elements include a comfortable seating arrangement for large groups, close friends and individuals to enjoy a cup of coffee in this unique atmosphere.

Starbucks takes its count to 11 stores in the city of Pune with the opening of Starbucks store at The Pavilion. As Tata Starbucks continues to grow in India, so does its commitment to be a positive force in contributing to the future success of the country.