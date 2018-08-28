Jubilant FoodWorks Limited appoints Kapil Grover as Chief Marketing Officer of Domino’s Pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, one of the largest food service companies in the country, announced the appointment of Kapil Grover as Chief Marketing Officer of Domino’s Pizza. He brings with him a rich experience of 18 years and will be responsible for leading the marketing strategy for the brand.

Speaking on the announcement Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are delighted to welcome Kapil to the Domino’s family. Kapil is a seasoned marketing professional with a proven track record of building brands and driving consumer relevant innovations. We are confident that Kapil will use his immense experience to deepen Domino’s connect with its customers and to drive growth”.

The newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer- Domino’s Pizza, Kapil Grover said, “I am delighted to be a part of Domino’s Pizza, the most loved pizza brand in India. The new role presents an exciting opportunity to lead the brand’s endeavours to create a great pizza experience for the customers, strengthen the core delivery proposition and further expand its market share. I look forward to contributing significantly to its ongoing growth journey.”

Grover took over his new responsibility from July 2018. He was earlier associated with Burger King India as Chief Marketing Officer and have also worked with KFC India, Radico Khaitan and Luxor Writing Instruments in his past stints.