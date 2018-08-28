Mukul Deoras appointed as Colgate-Palmolive India Chairman

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) said its board has appointed Mukul Deoras as Chairman of the company with effect from September 1, 2018.

According to a PTI report: He replaces Vinod Nambiar whose resignation as Chairman was announced earlier by the company in a regulatory filing on August 1.

The Board of Directors of the company, through a circular resolution passed on August 27, 2018, has appointed Mukul Deoras as a member and the Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from September 1, 2018, Colgate-Palmolive India said in a filing to BSE.

Most recently, Deoras served as Chief Marketing Officer of Colgate-Palmolive company since August 2015, CPIL said.