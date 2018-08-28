Fashion designers turn to networking meetups for business opportunities

While Fashion Week took over Bollywood, International Fashion Consultant Ramez Basmaji from Lebanon hosted a Fashion Networking event last night at Cafe Zoe to promote business in the Middle East & Africa. Ramez Basjmaji is no stranger to the Indian fashion fraternity, he’s been sourcing from India for over 20 years and has partnered with global fashion directory Fashionablyin for a series of networking events to promote Indian fashion.

Ramez is one man who has walked every fashion trade show in the world, in the past year he has visited over 25+ countries documenting his travelsand promoting global trade. “I have always been a fan of Indian Fashion. For me, India is considered as a major centrepiece of the industry. From textiles, to culture and talent, the world does not have to look further.

Europe may be the queen of fashion for now, but India is a gem waiting to be discovered.”, states Ramez and his assistant Victoria Samushonga from Zimbabwe who spoke of the potential for Indian fashion.

Fashionablyin founder, Tarun Thadani and Ramez met in Paris earlier this year when they decided to organize their first event in Delhi. “After a successful networking session in Delhi with Ramez, we are now in Mumbai. This is a great opportunity for garment companies and designers to attend, this will only bring them more business and grow their network”, states Thadani Ceo of Fashionablyin who specialize in finding agents and buyers for fashion companies.

These fashion networking meetups aim to bring the full fashion fraternity together – Retailers, Buyers, Designers, Manufactures, Suppliers, Specialists, Agents, Reps, Consultants, Stylists, Bloggers, Influencers, Marketeers, Press, Students or anyone in the fashion industry looking to expand their network.