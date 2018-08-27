Celio launches its Paris Concept Store, country’s 1st Celio Club Store in Jayanagar, Bangalore

Founded in 1978, Celio is a French menswear brand that has become the leading men’s ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. Being headquartered in Paris, Celio focusses on menswear globally. In a bid to expand its reach to one of its focus markets in the country, Celio has launched its Paris concept store in the country at Jayanagar, Bangalore. This concept store will also house the country’s 1st ‘Celio Club’ – a concept brand by Celio that was launched in 2007 and offers a line of business and formal menswear.

The new Celio Store is located at Rajat Towers, 11th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore and is spread across approximately 1,600 sq. ft. The brand brings in contemporary fashion at amazing prices, thus not only appealing to the conventional style seekers but also progressive consumers.

The ground floor of the store will offer a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men through four fashion lines – essentials, casual, denim and smart – including shoes and accessories. The first floor of the store will house the Celio Club section that will offer complete collections of contemporary urban outfits like formal shirts and trousers, blazers and formal accessories as well as tailored suits. Through the Celio Club concept, the brand now offers timeless and classic formal menswear pieces that are modern and chic in design and available in a variety of finishes.

This one of a kind concept store is inspired by the Parisian design values of the brand. The store is aesthetically designed using minimalistic settings using Metal and Wood for major fittings and fixtures. The store dons an edgy look with a cement floor and open architecture resembling a loft. The store has created a rugged white-washed brick wall to showcase the latest denim collection. Celio has also added subtle elements such as books, rugs, plants and cushions to create a vibrant yet comforting atmosphere at the store.

Speaking about the launch of the store, Abhishek Shetty, Head- Marketing, PR & Loyalty, Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. India said, “In 2018, Celio is keen on focusing its energies on the South Market as it showcases great potential and acceptance of the Celio Style. Being one of the key metro cities of India, Bangalore has also been witnessing a high influx of population, especially the youth, from across the country. Consumers in Bangalore are trend savvy, fashion forward and an ideal match for Celio’s French fashion sensibilities. Hence, through this one of a kind concept store, we aim to make effortless style accessible and available to all the male consumers in the city. We also aim to bridge the gap when it comes to quality yet affordable formalwear by offering complete solutions for corporate and formal menswear through India’s first Celio Club concept store.”

Apart from this Paris Concept Store, Celio also has flagship stores at prime locations in Indira Nagar, Phoenix Market City Mall, Orion Mall and HSR Layout in Bangalore. These stores also offer a complete range of apparel and accessories from Celio.

Celio carries the latest international range of casual wear, denim wear and smart work wear in India through more than 300 points of sale in exclusive stores, national chain stores, distributor and partner stores and leading e-commerce portals across 89 cities and a total retail area of 1,00,000+ sq.ft. catering to millions of customers every year. Celio’s Omnichannel retailing in the country has been a great success and the increase in the number of stores has been phenomenal. Celio is also present on major e-commerce channels like Myntra, Amazon, Jabong and Flipkart.