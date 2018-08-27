Ranjan Sharma, CIO and Head of Supply Chain, Bestseller India

What according to you are the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology?

Big Data and Deep Learning/ Cognitive/ Process Automation

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

Improve engagement and interaction with customers and increase people efficiency

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

AI backed by ML/ Cognitive/Bots

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

Identification of customer and improving interaction and engagement with them. Bring in the advantages of e-commerce to offline stores and improve people efficiency with the help of Bots, AI, ML and image/ Video anaytics.

Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?

Change management/ up skilling of business and IT resources/ Disruption at the infrastructure layer

How is IoT shaping up the industry? Tell us about the role and significance of IoT in your company?

We are now being surrounded by sensors all across us. We are currently using IoT to capture customer walk-in into the store and are now working towards better customer engagement using the same.

What would success look like for you in a couple of years in terms of the company and technology?

Success for the organisation would be achieving its mission and vision. We would want technology to help organisation achieve the same and create more business avenue.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

RPA/ AI/ ML/Cognitive/ NLP