Disruption in e-commerce category has been because of Flipkart: CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Disruption in e-commerce category has been because of Flipkart for the last 10 years and it would continue so for another decade, Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

According to a PTI report: Flipkart does not strategise business matters based on the behaviour of their competitors, but on their strategy to woo customers to make purchases from their technological platforms, the CEO told PTI.

“This is the way we look at it. We don’t strategise looking at our competitors,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

“Disruption in the e-commerce category has been because of Flipkart for the last 10 years. I actually think, the next 10 will also be exactly like that,” he told PTI, when asked if Reliance Retail would pose biggest challenge to e-commerce players, including Amazon, in future.