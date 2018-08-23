Using technology to boot up your restaurant business

Technology is opening up new streams of profits for various business sectors. For instance, the online restaurant business is now a big deal for most restaurateurs. However, managing restaurants is not easy. For one, customer expectations are constantly evolving and while competing in the race, restaurateurs need to understand that it is of no use relying on a legacy restaurant management system. So, in order to survive and stay on the growth path, restaurateurs have started moving on to all-new business platforms as the restaurant space continues to evolve. Besides offering convenience and simplicity, restaurant management softwares also help to bring in better sales as well as valuable customer insights that are key to business development.

Over the years, the impact of technology on the restaurant industry has become more visible and noteworthy. Technology has enabled the industry to achieve its potential in the SME sector and helped the foodservice business climb greater heights. Restaurant management software has proved to be a shot in the arm for the restaurant business. It helps to manage the entire restaurant processes, starting from order taking to report generation.

Restaurant business owners can adopt many such enterprise-wide restaurant management systems that can do everything from streamlining operations to generating analytical reports. Clouddish is one such restaurant management system – a restaurant app that comes with in-built products for chefs, waiters, delivery boy, managers and customers for enhanced customer engagement, higher profit, effective interactions, and unique selling experience. Today, one can find many such fully functional restaurant apps, with a single platform solution to manage your fast-growing hospitality business needs.

Modern restaurant management softwares are designed to simplify the restaurant operations with the best Cloud-based, POS-integrated restaurant management system and they help to upgrade restaurant operations. Unlike the traditional systems, current POS software do much more besides billing. Cloud-based POS system is equipped with strong tools to generate reports and analytics thereby helping to analyze what will work and what won’t. It vests restaurant managers and their team with profound sales insights to drive winning business strategies that work specifically for your restaurant(s).

Modern restaurant management softwares of today are designed on a minimalistic platform to aid restaurant managers streamline the operations and grant users a quick access to restaurants on the go. Software features of apps like Clouddish help restaurateurs to handle the crucial parts of restaurant management like order tracking, table management, waste management and many other functions listed below:

POS integration: Point-of-sale (POS) is the place where the business starts and ends. The restaurant industry and its business owners have used POS system to do sales for long. But with the advent of many upgraded versions of POS system, business operators fi nd it diffi cult to integrate things with their native applications. Apps like Clouddish offer a POS system that can be integrated with the older restaurant management systems, thereby streamlining the orders and payments by way of easy-to-add options for menu and pricing. Besides this, enhanced POS systems help the restaurants track sales, food inventory and cash fl ow, thereby helping to simplify their book-keeping. Such software comes with options to add several payment gateways, so the restaurants can give their customers all possible ways to pay on their preferences.

Convenient platform: Enterprise-wide restaurant management systems feature iOS and Android apps for ordering, payments, delivery and the overall restaurant management that support different devices of varied sizes and form factors.

Cloud access: Cloud-based software ensures maximum flexibility and scalability in ordering and administration. They are an evolution of web applications that can be accessed online from any device.

Smart inventory management: Inventory management is the toughest process to handle in restaurants. Restaurant management systems have features to ensure that restaurateurs never run out of inventory and let them stay updated on stock details via up-to-date inventory reports. Inventory management features help to keep track of inventory and the shelf life of food, and reduce wastage. In addition, such systems also offer a delivery-tracking system that helps to deliver the orders promptly in minimal delivery time and track locations and movement of the delivery boy.

Marketing and reports: Being the soul of many businesses, marketing facility via e-mail templates and push notifi cations enable restaurant owners to notify their customers with business updates and offers. Besides, the analytical reports offer insights on sales progress and customer data.

Growth driver: Today’s restaurant apps are programmed to pump up the growth in the restaurant business.