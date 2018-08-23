Packaged food firm Sattviko raises funding

Sattviko, a packaged food startup, said it has raised funding from multiple investors, including Helion Venture founder Ashish Gupta, former EY India Head Sunil Chandiramani and others.

Set up in 2014, the company had raised its pre-series A funding in September last year from a clutch of investors led by Raman Roy (Nasscom).

The startup in a statement claimed that it used the amount to grow six times in FY2017-18, and it aims to further grow by Rs 50 crore in FY2018-19 by making use of the fresh capital.

“Till date, we have spread our wings to 10 major cities of India and across all large retailers…Our next step is to initiate our Dubai and US operation. Over time, we will endeavour to penetrate across geographies and borders, introducing the Sattwik taste of Indian-origin recipes and healthy food items to the world,” Prasoon Gupta, Co-founder of Sattviko, said.

Sattviko, which registered Rs 70 lakh revenue in the first year, now aims to touch Rs 45 crore mark in the coming years.