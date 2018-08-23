D:FY: A new sportswear brand launches across India

D:FY is a new Indian sportswear brand which has recently launched its flagship store in the Phoenix Market City Kurla mall spanning over 4,000 sq. ft. This store houses a complete range of D:FY shoes, apparel and accessories. Additionally, D:FY will be available exclusively online only on Amazon Fashion to ensure a pan India presence.

D:FY’s key aims are to make great sports gear accessible with great technology and breath-taking looks. In the first season, the collection brings over four proprietary technologies like D:FY FLO, D:FY SNUG FOAM D:FY FLEX R and D:FY WEAVE FIT etc. in shoes and over three such technologies like D:FY SSWEAT, D:FY BOX MESH etc. in apparels

In a first in sports footwear in India, the D:FY footwear range has been designed in Portland, the sneaker capital of the world, which is made for India with best-in-class technology. The brand worked on an Indian ‘last’ and invested significant capital in its own moulds to give the best material science and composition to Indian consumers. D:FY footwear range targets Indian fitness sensibilities making great sports footwear with great technology available from prices of Rs. 2200 onwards. Similarly its proprietary D:FY SWEAT technology range of apparel with great moisture wicking capabilities start from Rs. 799.

D:FY is planning an aggressive physical presence and begins with 22 stores across nine cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Vadodara, Mohali, Bareily and Hubli by 30th Sep 2018.

D:FY and Amazon Fashion exclusive was launched with a grand event at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, in Mumbai. The event was attended by stalwarts from the retail and online industry, celebrities from the sports and Bollywood as well as influencers, socialites & fitness enthusiasts.

The event commenced with an interesting and engaging panel discussion on, ‘Is Sports finally taking centre-stage in India?’, where panellists – Kishore Biyani, Founder Future Group, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, Founders, Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Anil Kumble, Indian cricketing legend and Mayank Shivam, Director, Category Management, Amazon Fashion, provided fascinating insights into the emergence of sports and sportswear in India. The entire panel discussion was moderated by actress and Fitness Enthusiast, Mandira Bedi. Post the panel discussion, there was a unique fitness challenge, ‘Get.Set. D:FY’ was flagged off by Farhan Akhtar where celebrities like Nidhhi Agerwal, Saqeeb Salem, Mandira Bedi, Karan Tacker and Rhea Chakraborty, had to participate in a series of fitness & sports related challenge not just to test themselves but also to test and taste the D:FY range of footwear, apparel and accessories.

D:FY announced India’s defying cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya along with upcoming Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal as its brand ambassadors. D:FY is also privileged to have the support of India’s bowling legend Anil Kumble since inception as its mentor.

Commenting at the launch event, Rajiv Mehta, Founder & Director of KAN DFY Sports Pvt. Ltd. said, “D:FY will always be a product first company. We strongly feel the need to give greater value to the consumer without compromising on quality. Using top tier factories and best-in-class material, D:FY will give you enhanced performance at a fantastic price. Additionally, Amazon is customer centric and is known for its fast and efficient delivery. Our presence on Amazon Fashion will allow us a wider reach to customers throughout the country”

Also commenting at the launch event, Prashant Desai – Founder & Director of KAN DFY Sports Pvt. Ltd. said, “We see a huge opportunity for technology-led, accessible sports gear in India. As a society, we are getting serious about sports. Every sport journey begins with great sports gear and why should it be so expensive? D:FY will make great sports gear at honest prices. We begin with 22 stores and plan to take this to 100 by 2022.”

Commenting on the same, Mayank Shivam, Director, Category Management, Amazon Fashion said, “We are excited to launch the youthful sportswear brand D:FY on Amazon Fashion. Their exclusive presence online on Amazon reiterates their trust in us. We have worked hard to grow the Sportswear category from strength to strength offering a varied selection at affordable price points. We are sure that customers all over the country are excited to shop from this exciting new collection.”

Announcing their recent investment in KAN D:FY Sports Pvt. Ltd., Ritesh Sidhwani, Founder of Excel Entertainment said, “Both Farhan and I love sports and being fit is the best gift we can give ourselves. The sportswear industry in India is seeing a transformation. We liked the space that D:FY is attempting to create. We liked their approach to build a true Indian sports brand with focus on the product. We will work with team D:FY and help them build a powerful brand much like what we have done with our movies. We wish them the very best.”