Vega launches ‘Be Vega’ campaign

The brand synonymous with beauty accessories and personal care appliances, Vega, is all set to launch its new campaign, ‘Be Vega’ in September, targeted at the fashion conscious, free spirited young girls of today who like to experiment with their hairstyles every day.

The film revolves around three situations where Brand Ambassador, Sonam K Ahuja beautifully sports hair styles for different occasions which promote Vega hair straightener, dryer and curler.

The tag line captures the essence of the film, ‘Be all that you want to be with Vega multi-styling and grooming products – Be Vega’. The campaign also has a hair straightener product television commercial which focusses on Vega Trendy Hair Straightener (VHSH-16) positioned on styling with care. The film is targeted at new users which assures them of safety and care while using hair straighteners.

Shares, Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries Private Limited, “This is the second campaign by Vega and we are really excited about it. We are extremely happy with Sonam K Ahuja’s association with VEGA. Her fashion and style complements the personality of the brand and the campaign perfectly. Watching Sonam bring it alive on-screen, is something magical. Catch the hair straighteners, dryers and curlers with Be Vega campaign, coming soon to various platforms.”