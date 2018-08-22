Online to Offline: Pure play e-commerce firms go physical to woo consumers

17 17 FROM CLICKS TO BRICKS

Globally, the O2O trends has witnessed many more cases in comparison to India. Pure play e-commerce retailers are driving incremental sales by allowing multi-channel shopping, in the hope that shoppers using more than one channel will spend more on their brand. The other upsides are repeat purchases, increased average order value and interacting with the brand in person. Some brands which have successfully included traditional retail in their repertoire of sale channels are:

Amazon: In 2015, Amazon opened its first physical bookstore in Seattle featuring a tiny sampling of books available on the website. The brand eventually plans to roll out 300 to 400 bookstores around the country as well as in Germany. In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market – a high-end supermarket with over 400 stores – for $13.4 billion, which vastly increased Amazon’s presence as a brick-and-mortar retailer. In January 2018, Amazon in its bid to explore the offline space further, introduced a new kind of physical store concept called ‘Amazon Go’.

Alibaba: Chinese e-commerce retail giant Alibaba has been showing interest in brick-and-mortar retail for years now, with the company already investing an estimated $8 billion in physical stores in the last two years. Alibaba acquired department store chain Intime for around $2.6 billion earlier this year. Additionally, Alibaba has introduced the company-owned Hema supermarkets since 2015, as a part of its ‘new retail’ vision. At these supermarkets, customers can shop, dine, order groceries for delivery from their smartphones, scan product information (including price) from their smartphones and make payments using Alipay. With the Cainao delivery and logistics business under its belt, Alibaba is in a strong position to dominate the online-and-offline retail and grocery market segments in China.

Bonobos: Launched in 2007, Bonobos is a portal that sells well fitted men’s trousers and pants. In fact, the brand was viewed as one of the leading e-commerce pioneer, based on its unique online-only sales model and early use of social media marketing. The popularity of the brand pushed the company to open full service physical stores in Boston in 2011. Bonobos currently operates over 24 storefronts and the brand aims to open 100 by 2020.

Boll & Branch: Boll & Branch now belongs to a group of e-commerce, direct-to-consumer brands that have opened their own brick-and-mortar stores in the past year. In April 2018, the brand, which started out as an e-commerce retailer, decided to extend to brick and mortar, allowing customers to touch and feel their sheet options before making a purchase. While originally the stores were meant to be experiential only, the owners realised that many customers were seeking instant gratification in taking home their sheets, blankets, or towels that same day. Since Boll & Branch was originally processing orders on an e-commerce platform only, this shift led to resolving pain points in tracking inventory, supply chain management, and providing the best customer experience possible. Their stores are a marriage of old-world shopping with new technology and concepts. Though the store will have Boll & Branch’s full assortment on display, orders will be placed digitally and arrive, free delivery, to the customer the following business day.

Warby Parker: Founded in 2010 as an e-commerce startup, Warby Parker initially promised cheaper prices for fashionable eyewear based on its direct-to-consumer model. It opened its first physical storefront in Manhattan in 2013 and went on to open eight more stores by 2014 with average sales per square foot of $3,000. The brand now operates 64 storefronts and is headed toward 100 in prime real estate locations. The brand has also tested pop-up shops and stores on wheels to reach customers.

Everlane: Online fashion retailer Everlane has opened two physical stores, each a relatively small 3,000 sq. ft. in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and San Francisco’s Mission District. The fact that customers want to touch and feel – no matter how much social media promotions the brand does – and also that many customers want to make returns and exchanges in person, were two of the primary reasons for the opening of the brand. Apart from the latest collections, personal stylists help find and fit items for consumers and facilitate returns and exchanges.

Ssense: Online luxury retailer Ssense has built a new brick-and-mortar store around appointments, not inventory. Ssense Montreal, which opened in May 2018 in the company’s home base, doesn’t carry regular stock from any of the 200 brands it sells online. Instead, the store is organized into personal styling rooms, and customers who visit the store’s standalone website are directed to book an appointment. With 24 hours’ notice, customers can request any of the 20,000 items found online to try on in-store with a personal stylist. Items can be sent back, purchased at the store, or sent to an online cart or wishlist.

JustFab: E-commerce apparel retailer and subscription service JustFab opened its first brick-and-mortar store in LA in 2013. Subsidiary Fabletics, which focuses on athletic apparel and was co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, opened its first store in 2015 and currently operates seven stores. Despite facing legal troubles, Fabletics recently asserted plans to open 75 to 100 stores over the next three to five years.

Casper: Mattress start-up Casper has opened its first permanent store in the heart of downtown New York in February 2018, on the outskirts of popular shopping destination SoHo. The direct-to-consumer business, which has been selling its items in Target stores and via its own temporary shops (16 of them), joins a growing list of e-retailers deciding to invest in bricks and mortar to build brand awareness and offer shoppers the opportunity to touch and feel products.

Birchbox: Launched in 2010, as an online- only makeup subscription service, Birchbox offered monthly boxes of curated, sample-sized cosmetics from a variety of brands. In July 2014, it opened a brick-and-mortar store in Manhattan that aimed to let consumer’s test and purchase full-sized products. The next year, it announced plans to open two more stores in 2016; however, the company retrenched in the face of difficulties in 2016, and its store count remains at one.

NastyGal: From its early days as an eBay store launched in 2006, Nasty Gal grew into a large online-based apparel brand. It opened its first store in LA in November 2014, followed by a second Santa Monica location in March 2015.

ModCloth: Founded in 2002, as an online-only retailer of vintage-inspired apparel and accessories. It edged slowly into the brick-and-mortar space, starting with a series of pop-up shops throughout 2015 and 2016 that leveraged a showroom model similar to Bonobos. ModCloth opened its first permanent storefront in Austin, Texas, in 2016, and may open more in the future depending on performance.

Boston Proper: After acquiring the online and catalog business in 2011, the brand decided to bring Boston Proper to the physical space. After initially opening four stores in Florida, the company now has 13 physical locations. Stores in Atlanta and Miami are coming soon.