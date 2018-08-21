Coca-Cola India announces changes to its leadership team

Coca-Cola India, a leading beverage company that offers a range of beverage choices to consumers, announced changes to its leadership structure. The new structure is designed to enable the India and South West Asia business to be a growth engine for The Coca-Cola Company by capitalizing on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development.

Announcing the change, T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. These changes will address developing business needs and pave the way to develop a stronger portfolio for the future. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development.”

To lead this change, Sundeep Bajoria, a veteran of the Coca-Cola system has taken over as Vice-President – South West Asia (SWA) Operations from his earlier role of Vice President Strategy and Insights. With the growing significance of expanding our regional footprint, he now spearheads the South West Asia region and will work towards making it an innovation and growth engine for the India & South West Asia business and the Coca-Cola system.

Bajoria brings a successful track record of over 20 years within and outside the Coca-Cola system in Strategy, Finance, revenue growth management, Capital projects, and People & capability development. He is a 14 year veteran of the Coca-Cola system having worked in multiple roles in different Group businesses and Bottling Investment Groups.

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan has been appointed to the position of Vice President – Strategy & Insights, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. Chandrasekar will take charge of the strategic initiatives for the company to accelerate the pace of innovation and assess opportunities to offer a much broader and deeper portfolio of beverages for the consumers.

With a career spanning over two decades, Radhakrishnan comes with a combination of international and domestic experience. He joins Coca-Cola India from Nestlé, where he was responsible for leading a worldwide initiative to optimize marketing efficiencies. As the Head of Consumer Communication and eCommerce, he has effectively embedded brand building capabilities in the organization, drove creative excellence in brand communication via strong internal and external partnerships, laid a strong foundation in building digital and eCommerce competencies and played a key role in establishing consumer engagement. He has contributed significantly to the cause-based campaigns of the company thereby making a positive impact on the society. He has also worked with Britannia, Marico and Airtel and has played a variety of roles across sales, marketing and business functions.