ShopClues gives women’s fashion a trendy twist with its new exclusive label Code Yellow

ShopClues gives women’s fashion a trendy twist with its new exclusive label...

ShopClues, India’s largest online marketplace, launched its second exclusive fashion label for women – Code Yellow.

Known for its fashion centric sensibilities, the brand has introduced an affordable and exciting range of fashion products that cater to needs of the modern Indian women.

Inspired by the New Age Women, Code Yellow is a women’s western wear brand which is constantly evolving to bring in new fashion trends. The label’s expansive collection of apparels, watches and eye wear offers a one-stop solution for the aspirational Indian woman, looking for quality fashion wear at an affordable price.

Starting at just Rs 349, Code Yellow boasts of an expansive collection that gives every women a chance to express their style.