Max Fashion fortifies its presence in Karnataka; launches its 25th store in Bengaluru

Max Fashion, India’s leading fashion brand opened its 25th store at RMZ Galleria Mall, Yelhanka. With the addition of the new store, Max has 36 stores in Karnataka.

Spread across 8,392 sq.ft. The new store assures international shopping experience and one-stop destination for contemporary fashion for its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Piyush Sharma, AVP Max Fashion said, “We are very excited to launch our 25th store in the city. The city has shown tremendous love for our varied collections. We hope to serve more and more fashion conscious Bangaloreans. We are thankful to all our customers who have accepted Max as their fashion consultant. Keep loving and supporting us!”

Max Fashion presents an exclusive ‘Back to College Collection 2018’ to celebrate some of the best days in life. The collection reflects an attitude which is urban with nuances of free-spiritedness, a breaking free of set moorings.

With the emphasis on ‘grunge’ and ‘athleisure’ look, the brand silhouettes executed in modern fabrics and minimal texture-play gives the ensembles a peppy look. The design focus is kept simple and functional. College and comfort go hand in hand, so easy high-street styles take center-stage. Shades of red capture the mood perfectly while athleisure collection evokes the athlete in you. Get your fill of shift dresses, boxy tees, choker-neck tops, long-line tees and badge-tees paired with biker denims and paper-bag shorts.

There is an exciting inaugural offer for the consumers; they can get a pudding set worth Rs 799 free on shopping of Rs 2,999.