MAC Cosmetics in association with Express Avenue celebrates National Lipstick day 2018

MAC Cosmetics in association with Express Avenue celebrated Lipstick day from July 29 – August 08, 2018.

The celebration also coincided with the launch of MAC Cosmetic’s official Instagram page for India, conducted exclusively in Express Avenue in South India.

Makeup masterclasses were conducted by renowned makeover experts and influencers like Navreet Josan (National Senior Artist, MAC), Akriti Sachdev (Social Media Influencer) and Dipti Mehra (Senior Artist, MAC)

Masterclass Schedule:

Akriti Sachdev, Social Media Influencer – Aug 02, 6 – 7 pm

Navreet Josan, Senior Atist, MAC – Aug 04, 5 – 6 pm

Dipti Mehra, Senior Artist, MAC – Aug 05, 4 – 5 pm

As part of the celebrations, visitors and patrons of Express Avenue got to experience free makeovers make up demo, and contests like spin the wheel that entitled customers to win exciting gifts and offers from MAC.