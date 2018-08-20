TBZ-The Original launches its first store in Noida

TBZ-The Original has opened its first store in Noida. This is also the 38th TBZ-The Original store across 27 cities in India.

Raashi Zaveri, Director, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd., said, “Launching TBZ-The Original store in Noida marks a special double celebration for us as the launch coincides with our 154 glorious years of trust, tradition and timeless award-winning design and craftsmanship in jewellery. TBZ- The Original is known for being the preferred choice of jewellery for Indian brides and is the perfect fit for Noida, which is known for its lavish weddings. Customers will have the same shopping experience and access to exquisite handcrafted jewellery that is available at all TBZ-The Original stores across the country.”

The Noida store of TBZ-The Original offers a wide array of innovative and attractive jewellery designs with an added attraction of custom-made products. The showroom showcases a vast range of contemporary and modern jewellery collection and a mix of gold, diamond and jadau jewellery for discerning customers. Customers are given personalized attention and services. They can also consult the TBZ team including the senior personnel in Mumbai for their specific requirements.

TBZ-The Original’s Bridal Collection flatters every bride since it has been lovingly strung together with opulent Indian heritage and contemporary craftsmanship inspired by the needs of today’s brides. The exquisite gold and diamond wedding jewellery collection comprises of a thoughtfully curated assortment starting with mesmerizing engagement rings, beautiful bangles and Kangans, attention-grabbing necklaces with intricate work; amongst others product categories.