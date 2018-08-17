Flipkart launches ‘Flipkart Plus’, a customer-first benefits program

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, has launched ‘Flipkart Plus’, designed to delight Indian customers. Flipkart Plus is an India-first program that is the result of years of rigorous data analysis, and Flipkart’s deep understanding of customer preferences.

Flipkart Plus is a benefits program intended to reach customers from all over the country with its inclusive aspects such as no-fee membership and a wide range of choices on rewards. The program promises a superior experience for customers across all touch points, with key highlights being free and fast delivery, early access to major sale events such as big festive season sales, and an enhanced customer support experience.

“At Flipkart, we deeply understand the Indian customer and solve for them meaningfully. This means that everything we do is not just limited to a particular section of the society but appeals to a wider audience. With that in mind, we have crafted Flipkart Plus as India’s most inclusive customer benefits program,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.

While the prevalent norm for customer rewards programs is to provide benefits in the core business of a company, Flipkart Plus strives to extend benefits to an ecosystem of partners from which customers can choose from. With its wide reach, appeal, and design to cater to the needs of various customer segments, Flipkart Plus is ideally positioned to make a strong impact on the rewards industry and act as a catalyst in the evolution of e-commerce in India.