Fabelle eyes retail expansion; to launch e-commerce portal soon

Fabelle was launched in April 2016 with it first boutique in Bengaluru at ITC Gardenia. In the subsequent 12 months the brand scaled up to all major ITC Hotels in 6 metros. Bengaluru was followed by Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and so on. The brand has just entered Hyderabad with its new property called ITC Kohenur.

Recently, the brand has also forayed into malls by opening its retail outlets. Elaborating on the same, Abhijit Chakravorty, Head of Marketing – New Categories at ITC Limited says, “Our first retail outlet was opened at Quest Mall in Kolkata and second outlet in Select Citywalk in Saket, New Delhi.”

The outlets in malls are take-away boutiques and the outlets nestled in hotels ranges from 500-1,500 sq.ft.

A continuous product innovation has been the USP of the brand. According to Chakravorty, “Recently we have launched Fabelle chocolate bars which are positioned in the mid-luxury range. The average price of the bar ranges from Rs 300-500.”

He further adds, “Going forward, we are looking at premium retail points to sell these bars. Soon, we will be expanding the range to Bengaluru market. We are targeting around 150 premium retail outlets like Food Hall, Godrej Nature Basket etc and premium modern trade outlets located at premium catchment areas.”

The brand is also going to launch the fourth variant of the Chocolate Buzz, Rocky Road, inspired by desserts. Chocolate Buzz has already tasted success and the demand for the products have been increasing as it falls into the category of daily consumption in mid-luxury segment.

“Then we also wish to work on premium gifting products. Then we will be launching our truffles range and aim to be the pioneer. We are going to launch a lot of gifting offers for coming festivities like Diwali,” reveals Chakravorty.

In future, the brand will also be launching its e-commerce portal where the delivery of the products will be taken care by the brand itself.

“We have launched a pilot e-commerce service in Bengaluru and soon it will be extended to other parts of the country. All our retail outlets will be mapped with the e-commerce portal by September 2018,” asserts Chakravorty.

Recently, Fabelle commemorated the Independence Day with a first of its kind 72 kg chocolate bar made from a unique mix of 72 ingredients. The brand which is known to create distinct chocolate experiences had crafted a larger than life 72 Kg chocolate bar in each of the 6 metros where the brand is currently available. These bars will be displayed in the chocolate boutiques in select ITC Luxury Hotels in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru from August 15-19, 2018.