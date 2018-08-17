Lifestyle launches 7th store in Bangalore in RMZ Galleria

Lifestyle, India’s most preferred fashion destination, has launched its latest store in RMZ Galleria, Yelahanka.

Inaugurated by renowned actor Yash, this is Lifestyle’s 7th store in Bangalore and 73rd in the country. The newly launched store offers an immersive and advanced shopping experience with curated fashion lines, larger than life digital screens showcasing the latest fashion trends, best-in-class store fixtures and a selection of new brands that offer a retail experience that is both unique and memorable.

Spread across two floors and 55,000 sq. ft., the new Lifestyle store provides a seamless shopping environment, elegantly framing the trendy and fashionable offering that Lifestyle is renowned for. Focal points are planned at vantage points to draw customer attention and guide the customer flow in the store. With this new store launch, Lifestyle continues to provide participative and engagement driven experiences for its customers with the highlight being its curated collection, efficiency and service.

At the store, customers can choose from a wide variety of national and international brands, including Ginger, Melange, Vero Moda, ONLY, Code, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, Forca, Pepe Jeans, Bossini, Catwalk, Red Tape, Superdry, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, Nykaa, Colorbar, Guess and more.

Speaking on the launch, Vasanth Kumar, Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our new store in RMZ Galleria. This is our 7th store in the cosmopolitan city of Bangalore. Lifestyle stores are known for their on-trend fashion offering and providing an international retail experience that makes our customers happy and satisfied. With our newly launched store, we continue to provide a memorable shopping experience for our customers as they shop at their favorite fashion destination.”