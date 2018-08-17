IMG Reliance launches fashion portal

IMG Reliance, a joint venture between IMG Worldwide of US and Reliance Industries, on Thursday launched a fashion portal aimed at the evolving Indian consumers.

‘The Voice of Fashion’ will guide Indian users of India about fashion. Its primary partners are INIFD, Good Earth, House of Anita Dongre, Apple Music and Fashion Revolution.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion IMG Reliance, said in a statement: “We can’t wait to begin this new journey that will communicate all that’s happening in the world of fashion and design from India and across the world.”

Designer Anita Dongre, who believes sustainability is the need of the hour, said through a platform like this, they “will be able to spread more awareness and mobilise the industry to work towards a better tomorrow”.