Bhavin Kothari, Vice President, IT, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd.

What according to you are the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology?

AI/ ML/ Voice Assistance/ Facial recognition

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

Indian retail market is volatile and uncertain. Though AI plays an important role in handling this, continuous learning and creating solutions automatically through ML will definitely be the game changer.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

AI – ML/ Facial Recognition/ Conversational Commerce

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

To provide frictionless customer experience both on online and offline platform.

Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?

Skill shortages/ Shorter Shelf life of technology/ Higher Cost of Technology

What would success look like for you in a couple of years in terms of the company and technology?

The market is big and every brand/ retailer will have their own share provided consistency remains in each aspect.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

Facial Recognition / Conversational Commerce / Real Time Video Analytics