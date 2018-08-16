Parvati Fabrics Ltd. Ventures into retail with launch of contemporary clothing line – Raisin

Parvati Fabrics Ltd., are well-known as leaders in manufacturing and trading across India as well as exporting high quality fabrics and designer women’s wear to various countries all over the world. After successfully functioning for over 30 years, they decided to challenge their innovation and launch Raisin – a contemporary clothing line for the modern Indian woman.

Their aim behind the launch is to keep up with trends and create a range of apparel that successfully reflects the essence of a modern woman. Keeping this in mind, their overarching objective is to give the consumer a chance to connect with the manufacturer. With Parvati Fabrics Ltd. providing a strong backbone, Raisin fearlessly ventured into the fashion retail space, representing a perfect blend of Indian culture and modern influences.

One of Raisin’s visions is also to position itself as a brand that provides modern women contemporary fusion wear that is not only exceptionally comfortable, but also stylish! The clothing line comes in a variety of styles including dresses, kurtas, tunics and more – making Raisin an ideal choice for the women of today.

The women’s wear segment contributes 38 percent to the total apparel market in India. With an increase in the number of working women in our country, the purchasing power that Indian women possess today has increased too; making the women’s apparel market one of the fastest moving segments in India.

Understanding the needs of today’s women in terms of accessibility and staying updated with the latest fashion trends while still providing extreme comfort, Raisin wants to be a relevant force in the women’s retail market. Raisin’s target audience comprises women aged from 18 to 45; thus the wide range in the launch collection, gives different personalities and styles an array of choices to express their individual sense of fashion.

Vikash and Vishal Parcheriwal are the Co-founders of Raisin – a contemporary clothing line for the modern Indian woman and Managing Directors of Parvati Fabrics Ltd. Both the brothers grew up in a business-running household and learned the tricks of the trade at a very young age. From working hard in the manufacturing unit to making successful deals as managing directors, they have come a long way. With 30 years of business experience in manufacturing a wide range of premium fabric qualities under their belt, they are all set to conquer the retail market with the launch of Raisin.

One of their main objectives with the launch of the brand is connecting the consumer with the manufacturer so that there’s greater transparency in the making of the garments in addition to providing greater quality and price.

“Our vision was to create a brand that sustains for decades and is known to provide comfortable fashion to today’s modern women.The main challenge was to create products that were affordable for our target audiences without compromising on quality and comfort. Today, even though the latest fashion is easily accessible to consumers online, we wanted to give consumers a chance where they can physically view trends online and then make an informed purchase decision. Most brands are available through the mediums of MBOs and EBOs only; Raisin wants to reach a larger audience through its SIS retail model. We’ve carefully created products that are not only affordable, but also high in quality and comfort and we’re hoping the market will embrace it!” said Vikash and Vishal Pacheriwal, Co-Founders, Raisin.

Debuting with the Autumn Winter collection this year, Raisin will offer a choice of patterns and trends across multiple styles without repetition or similarities within the collection. The fashion line in every collection by Raisin will change according to the Indian seasons. Each season, a colour palette will be adopted and that will serve as inspiration for the entire collection. This will ensure sustenance and endow today’s modern woman with comfortable fashion for years to come.

The entire collection will be available on Raisin’s official e-commerce website, Amazon, Jabong, Myntra and Ajio. The clothing line will launch in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Muradabad, Dehradun, Saharanpur, Bareily, Anand, Nadiad, Gurugram, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and during the first phase, in Jammu. The price will range between Rs 749-4,999. Eventually, Raisin wants to launch a minimum of 150 EBOs within a span of 3 years after the launch.