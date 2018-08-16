Piyush Chowhan, CIO, Arvind Fashions Ltd.

What according to you are the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology?

Change in customer behaviour because of ‘Digital Disruption/ Adoption’ of AI and ML/ Advent of NLP/ Vision and Video technology

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

These technologies will help in enhancing the customer experience using AI. The business are becoming Omnichannel to provide unified experience to the customers.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

Natural Language Process/ Artificial Intelligence/ Internet of Things

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

To build AI and Analytics solutions.

Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?

Seamless Omnichannel Experience/ Able to build a Micro-services architecture/ Ability to adopt Agile ways of working

How is IoT shaping up the industry? Tell us about the role and signifi cance of IoT in your company?

IoT is a key for consumer facing industry and it would create a huge impact in our customer offerings. There is use of sensors which capture Image/ Video/ Product information which are critical elements for retailers. The organisations need to store this IoT data and use it for better operating decisions.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India.

RFID for Inventory Customer Identification using Video/ Image in-store personalised offers for offline stores.