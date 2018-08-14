McDonald’s eyes 5-8 percent revenue from ‘rice’ category

Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of McDonald’s in west and south India, launched ‘rice’ as one of its key categories and is looking to garner 5-8 percent of its revenues from this over the next three to four years, a senior executive said.

“Our consumer research has shown that consumers want more options during lunch and dinner and there could be no better option than offering them rice meals. We expect that over the next 3 to 4 years, this will contribute to 5-8 per cent of the revenues,” Smita Jatia, Managing Director, Hardcastle Restaurants was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: The quick service restaurant has launched two variants as of now, and will continue to build the platform with innovative offerings, she added.

The rice meal starts at a price of Rs 129.