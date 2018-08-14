Bugatti Shoes walks in to Iconic

AstorMueller, global maker of Bugatti shoes, has appointed Iconic Fashion Retailing as exclusive India retail partner. Bugatti is one of the leading premium shoe brands in Europe, with over 4.5 million pairs sold annually, all designed and crafted by AstorMueller.

Iconic Fashion Retailing is a prominent multi-brand premium fashion retail chain present in 17 cities. Apart from owned stores, Iconic will distribute and retail Bugatti through various other premium retail destinations, including those exclusively for footwear. Following the rollout of the first group of shop-in-shops will be exclusive Bugatti brand stores in key markets, supported by the strength of Iconic’s distribution. Iconic also has plans to present the collection on keye-commerce platforms, via the marketplace model.

Iconic will now offer to its customers with the range of Bugatti shoes. Designed by Spanish, German and Italian designers, Bugatti offers a wide range of styles designed for everyone from the traditional businessman to the fashion oriented cosmopolitan and the dynamic sports fashion buyer. The collection features shoes for both men and women and come with many advanced features such as the genial insole, flexcity and the very special hand finished leather. Bugatti MAN includes formal and dress shoes, moccasins, boots, sneakers and casual shoes. Bugatti WOMAN offers pumps, boots, sneakers, dress shoes and ballerinas. Prices range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000.

Speaking on the introduction of Bugatti, Pawan Khandelwal, Managing Director of Iconic Fashion, says, “We are happy to partner with AstorMueller to present one of Europe’s most successful shoe brands to India. Bugatti is a perfect fit to our premium fashion brands, and we look to take the brand across all main and emerging markets, through various retail partners across India. The first step, though, was to introduce Bugatti into our own Iconic stores, and that’s what we are doing very swiftly this quarter. Iconic is a proven destination for those seeking trendsetting fashion, uncompromising quality and premiumness, and our steady focus on our promise has made the brand solid and aspirational. Bugatti is priced just right for those who demand avant garde fashion.”

Tim Mueller, Chairman of the AstorMueller Group, which crafts Bugatti shoes, says, “We appreciate Iconic Fashion growth vision for the brand in the Indian market. In 35 countries across Europe and the world, Bugatti is one of the most successful shoe brands of the last decade. Our shoes are recognised for their excellent fit, craftsmanship and attention to detail. The Indian market has been patiently waiting for us to launch in physical retail, and with our trendsetting collections featuring the latest styles from the streets of Europe, we hope to give the Indian consumer the very best.”

The Autumn Winter 2018 collection is now being introduced ahead of time. Although the launch collection is moderate by Bugatti’s European standards, the entire range will be introduced on par with Europe.

Says Ewen Campbell, Export Director of the AstorMueller Group says, “We launch numerous styles every season, and we actually also have a fantastic, limited pre-season collection. All these will be introduced to India as well. Many of these go on to become benchmarks in shoe fashion.”

Says Khandelwal, “The Indian luxury market is worth US $14.5 billion and is rapidly growing. Iconic is positioned as a prestige brand for true fashion enthusiasts with high living standards to upgrade their wardrobes from ordinary mass lifestyle brands to exclusive and premium international brands. Bugatti is precisely one such brand and we have big plans for it.”

The first shop-in-shop, which offers both Bugatti MAN and Bugatti WOMAN collections, is at the Iconic store in the prominent Ambience Mall, Gurugram, which caters to people across age groups from Gurugram and parts of Delhi as well. Other cities will follow in the course of coming weeks, first in Iconic stores and then in other key fashion and footwear retail stores.