Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net down 20 pc to Rs 21 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, today reported 20.15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 21 crore for the June quarter, 2018-19.

According to a PTI report: The company had reported a net profit of Rs 26.3 crore in the year-ago period, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 1,002.8 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 830.4 crore in the year-ago period.

As of June 2018, its cafe network stood at 1,742 outlets spread across 246 cities in India, it said.