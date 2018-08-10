Ranjit Satyanath, CIO, Infiniti Retail Ltd.

What according to you are the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology?

AI/ Hyperloop/Blockchain

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

All three will change everything about the existence of retail and also will play a major impact on how to interact with businesses.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

AI/Mobility/ Analytics

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

To enhance Customer Experience by leveraging Digital Opportunities.

Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?

Thinking like a Tech company (and not a retailer)/ Keeping pace with Customer expectations w.r.t Technology/ Deploying Tech at the speed of business

How is IoT shaping up the industry? Tell us about the role and significance of IoT in your company?

IoT has potential but deploying it is more painful and time taking compared to other technologies. Securing it is another challenge. We are currently evaluating a host of technologies and have deployed a few.

What would success look like for you in a couple of years in terms of the company and technology?

To increase the in-share of customer wallet and profitable business growth.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

Blockchain/ 3D Printing/ Drone Delivery