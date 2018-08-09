Big Bazaar goes Omnichannel to attract Millennial consumers this sale season

It’s that time of the year when Big Bazaar – Future Group’s flagship hypermarket chain – unites the entire country with the festival of shopping. Big Bazaar, the pioneer of celebrating mega discounts and sale during Independence Day since 2006, is back with ‘5 Days Mahabachat’ from August 11 to 15, 2018.

Taking the shopping experience to a different level and empowering every Indian to be a part of this shopping festival, Big Bazaar has announced its Omnichannel approach with a bang.

To get young India participating and be relevant to the Millennials, the brand has announced a new campaign – ‘The Mahabachat Anthem’and are betting big on gamification, ‘The Sone Ki Chidiya’, both of which have already taken the Internet by storm.

The brand also revealed that all the Mahabachat offers will be available at bigbazaar.com for customers to shop online from across the country. Bigbazaar.com will be open for customers from August 10, midnight 12:00 am.

What’s even more interesting is that it will also be available at almost 1000+ stores across the Future Group formats including Easyday, Nilgiris, Heritage, Central and Brand Factory. Any customer walking into these stores will be able to enjoy the Mahabachat offers right there and deliveries will be happening through multi-channel orchestration that’s unique to the Group.

Announcing the elan e-shopping, the anthem aptly conveys the mood of the moment through lyrics like ‘Haq Se Khareedo’, where India’s very own brand Big Bazaar invites its consumers to shop with pride and joy.

Apart from the widest range of discounts and offers on multiple categories, Big Bazaar takes it a step further and incentivizes its customers with the Mahabachat Sone Ki Chidiya game. Available on bigbazaar.com, Big Bazaar facebook page, winners of the Mahabachat – Sone Ki Chidiya game are entitled to cash creditin their Future Pay wallet. Not only this, top scorer of the game stands a chance to win 1 year of free shopping.*

Speaking about the campaign planned for this year Pawan Sarda, Group Head-Digital, Future Group said, “I’d like to thank our customers for increasing their support towards us year on year. Mahabachat in the true sense is ‘India ka toyhaar’, which is why we have to come back with a bang every year to help our consumers celebrate the festival of shopping. Our mission has been to empower every Indian to shop with us and ensuring the availability of all our offers at bigbazaar.com is a major move in that direction. The anthem and the gamification have really helped us stay relevant to the young India.”