Ramesh Kumar Dua, Managing Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd

Relaxo Footwears Limited, the largest footwear manufacturing company in India has behind it the rich experience of its founder and Managing Director, Ramesh Kumar Dua. His wide expertise in management, marketing, production and product development has made Relaxo the most preferred brand with the Indian consumers, today.

Leading from the front, over the last 40 years, Dua has created one of the biggest lifestyle brands in varied range of footwear’s. His indominable spirit of innovation and commitment has laid the foundation for Relaxo to be a global power brand that fuses global trends with innovative designs, production treatments and accessible pricing.

Owing to his energetic leadership, Relaxo has been felicitated with numerous awards including Best Corporate Brand 2016 by Economic Times and Power Brand of the Year 2016 by Planman Media. The Business Today magazine has proclaimed Dua as one of India’s Best 100 CEOs for two consecutive years 2014 and 2015.

Dua is a qualified Rubber Technologist (licentiate of LPRI, London). His never ending commitment and inherent desire for giving consumer the best always has made Relaxo quality par excellence.

He is as an effective communicator, a team leader, and he combines both to interact efficiently with his team and the corporate world, while with his credibility and personal integrity he leaves a lasting impression.