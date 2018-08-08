Amazon opens its largest fulfilment centre in Haryana

Expanding its infrastructure footprint in India, online retail major Amazon India on Tuesday opened its largest fulfilment centre (FC) in Haryana with a view to enhance customer experience ahead of the festive season.

Spread over close to 300,000 square feet with over 1.5 million cubic feet of storage space, the centre situated in Panchgaon will enable faster delivery to customers in the region, the company said in a statement.

“With the launch of our largest fulfilment centre in Haryana, we now have a storage capacity of more than five million cubic feet in the state. The FC will enable sellers to use the local infrastructure, save capital and help them grow,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India.

The centre is expected to provide support to the local economy by enabling the growth of ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation, logistics and hospitality across the state.

It will cater to customer demand for products in categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, fashion and consumables, Amazon India said.