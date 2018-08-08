Kunal Mehta, GM IT – Lifestyle Business, Raymond Limited

What according to you are the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology?

Virtual Reality & gamification/ Robotics/ Big data and analytics

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

Virtual reality & gamification will change the in-store customer experience and engage with the customer in a more productive manner. Robotics is being used by organisations more and more to reduce costs, manpower and improve productivity across their back end operations. Big data & analytics help in communicating with their customers better.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

AI/ Big data and analytics/ Real-time communication and personalisation.

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

To provide Omnichannel service, in-store customer experience and AI benefits to the customers.

How is IoT shaping up the industry? Tell us about the role and significance of IoT in your company?

IoT is still in its initial stages in India. However, we have already starting using it in areas such as equipment maintenance and are increasingly looking at opportunities relating to consumer experience and connect.

What would success look like for you in a couple of years in terms of the company and technology?

The biggest success would be to lay a foundation for the business which is agile, robust and cost productive. Importantly to have a highly integrated systems architecture which ensure allows the business to take quick decisions, reduce costs and try new technologies at a faster pace and stay connected to customers.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

AR/ Blockchain/ AI