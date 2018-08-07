CIO Special: Retail trends of 2018

1 EVOLUTION OF SMART CENSORS

In comparison to brick-and-mortar stores, online e-commerce portals discovered the value of in-depth shopper analytics much earlier. T e physical stores realized the importance of this data quite late, which was always available at their door step all the time. With help of technology, retailers are keeping a record of shopper likes and dislikes, subjectivity and inability to scale. Unlike online platforms where it is easy to keep a record of consumer behavior through cookies and IP addresses, in physical stores sensors implement a systematic way to collect data. Some sensor technologies include:

Video: Video is the most fundamental and original sensor technology which has been in business since a long time. Video sensors – in addition to visible light from the camera – convert the footage into data. Recorded videos are stored and viewed later with qualitative reasoning to determine the nature, choice, taste of a consumer. Reactions and exact movements of consumers, as well as the time they spend in front of different products available at the stores are also recorded. This helps in getting a precise idea of traffic in front of products, engagement measurement,shoppers’ path analytics as well as other valuable demographics. It also provides video management for loss prevention and enables qualitative understanding through video observation.

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi also acts as a distinctive sensor aspect as far as smart sensor technology goes. Most mobile devices regularly emit a WiFi signal, even when not connected to a store’s Wi-Fi network. Essentially, the phone sends out a blip every so often seeking networks to potentially connect with. Those blips contain an identification marker, allowing a Wi-Fi access point to associate that marker to a unique mobile device. If connected, the sensor can leverage web browsing behavior to enhance inventory management. In reverse scenario, the sensor determines whether it has seen the marker before, signaling the device as a returning guest.

Beacons: A beacon is a tiny and inexpensive wireless technology that helps in continuous broadcasting. Beacons look to connect with a specific mobile app on the shopper’s phone which recognizes the beacon and its signal. Sometimes mobile apps need to be opened and running on a shopper’s phone, while at other times, the beacon can ‘awaken’ the app and connect. If and when the connection is made, the app sends data to the cloud, allowing the retailer to garner shopper insights like store visits, location within the store. Beacons are completely dependent on a shopper’s opt-in with an app andare very accurate.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): Bluetooth LE has a medium range – generally more than a video camera and does not require line of sight. They are small and inexpensive and are quite accurate when deploying a sufficient number of sensors. However, for purposes of employee exclusion, a store must deploy dedicated Bluetooth sensors that are not multi-use for other applications, like shopper engagement.

Radio Frequency Identification: RFID has proven to be a fantastic solution for inventory management, which allows retailers and brands to control their entire end-to-end processes, to examine their supply chains, from factory to shipping dock, from warehouse to store. RFID tags containing a unique identifi er are attached to every SKU of merchandise, and RFID readers are deployed, either fixed in the ceiling or perhaps handheld, and often also integrated into POS terminals. RFID provides a solution to all sorts of questions which is frequently asked by the staff at the backend. The key benefits are to provide precise and accurate item location tracking, auto identification with no manual help needed.