Britannia Industries to launch new products; increase share of non-biscuits business

Britannia Industries Limited, which earns 70 percent of its revenue from biscuits segment, would gradually increase the pie of non-biscuits category by going into new product launches, its managing director Varun Berry said.

According to a PTI report: In value terms, Britannia’s market share in the biscuits category is 33 percent. “Now 70 percent of the revenue of the company comes from biscuits segment and the remaining 30 per cent from other non-biscuits food products”, Berry told reporters here on the occasion of Britannia’s centenary year.

Berry was further quoted by PTI as saying, “We want to take this ratio to 50:50 without sacrificing the biscuits business by expansion of capacity”.

The company, which also launched a new logo, proposed splitting of stock and issue of bonus debentures subject to necessary approvals. He said that Britannia would grow organically and also be on the lookout at opportunities for acquisitions, adding the company was `aiming for the top spot’ in the foods business.

Regarding the dairy business, he said that investments would be made in the back-end to control the supply chain.

Berry said that Ranjangaon plant would be commercialised in the next couple of months, while the Mundra one was also operational.

On the Nepal plant, an official said that Britannia had already acquired market leadership. Berry added that Britannia aims to have control over the Indian sub-continent and Africa.