Sauvik Banerjjee, Chief Technology Officer, TataCliQ

What according to you are the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology?
– Deep learning and it’s impact of large Data warehouses and Data Lakes
– Neural network driven machine learning
– Digital streaming platforms and the Analytics of video streaming
How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?
Indian retail cannot move forward without a online offl ine mode. Data mining and Analytics via Deep and machine learning will play a key part on Indian consumer experience.
What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?
Clevertap’s Mobile Customer’s Marketing and targeting/Mad Street Den Vue. AI platform for personalisation and recommendation/SAP’s recast AI framework
What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/brand?
Customer engagement with data mining, customer experience with nimble high touch systems and processes and a agile develops team to cater to the exponential load of the Indian high traffic and its demand.
Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?
To get rid of their legacy systems/ Embrace the technology driven new age process/ To make people get into brick and mortar retail and increase footfall with the growing e-commerce industry.
How is IoT shaping up the industry? Tell us about the role and signifi cance of IoT in your company?
IoT is shaping up more as a ‘sensor ‘Analytics vertical. It will play a massive role in supply chain and logistics.
Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?
Radian 6 from Salesforce/ Adoption of IBM WATSON/ SAP’s Hybris reintroduce back in India