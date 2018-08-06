A S Retail & Hospitality Pvt Ltd. launches new hardware Raiser

A S Retail & Hospitality Pvt Ltd., recently, launched a new True Industrial Grade POS hardware brand ‘Raiser’. The Raiser brand currently includes essential hardware products for the Retail and Hospitality sectors.

CEO of AS Retail & Hospitality and Raiser brand owner, Amit Singh was extremely excited about the launch saying, “We have been in the market as a solutions provider for over 10 years now. Our fruitful journey as well as the ‘Make in India’ push propelled us to select the best-of-the-best and offer a product-line that works best for the end-consumer.”

Currently the product-line includes All-in-one POS (Touch & non-touch), MSR, Display solutions, Cash Drawer and (VFD) Pole display and innovative kiosk.

A few more exciting products will be released through the year, not just to add to the range, but also to offer the store-planners variety as well as effective choice.

Visit www.raiserpos.com for more info.