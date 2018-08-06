Home Retail A S Retail & Hospitality Pvt Ltd. launches new hardware Raiser

A S Retail & Hospitality Pvt Ltd., recently, launched a new True Industrial Grade POS hardware brand ‘’. The brand currently includes essential hardware products for the Retail and Hospitality sectors.

Currently the product-line includes All-in-one POS (Touch & non-touch), MSR, Display solutions, Cash Drawer and (VFD) Pole display and innovative kiosk. 

CEO of and Raiser brand owner, was extremely excited about the launch saying, “We have been in the market as a solutions provider for over 10 years now. Our fruitful journey as well as the ‘Make in India’ push propelled us to select the best-of-the-best and offer a product-line that works best for the end-consumer.”

A few more exciting products will be released through the year, not just to add to the range, but also to offer the store-planners variety as well as effective choice.

Visit www.raiserpos.com for more info.

