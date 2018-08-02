Bhagirath Jalan, Managing Director, Jalan’s Retail

Bhagirath Jalan is the Managing Director at Jalan’s Retail. He completed his graduation from Cardiff University, UK. Then he did a course on leadership from London School of Economics. After completion of studies he worked in Future Group under the guidance of Damodar Mall for a year as a Senior Executive. He learnt retailing traits from ‘Retail Guru’ S.C.Mishra.

After gaining the work experience, he joined his family business of wholesaling and retailing of fabric and garments. Soon, he successfully took charge of retail and opened new stores and converted existing specialty stores into department stores by introducing new categories.

In July 2014, he entered into the new segment of Super Market (complete range of FMCG and grocery products), which has obtained a great successful start and became a new feather in the cap of Jalan’s.

In 2016, Jalan’s has also expanded outside Varanasi and opened a store in Allahabad which is running successfully.

In 2017, Jalan’s opened two hyper-markets in Jaunpur and Azamgarh, which have been showing positive results from day one and are being loved by the people of these districts.

Currently, he is successfully heading the retail outlets of the group.