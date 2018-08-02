Myntra partners with WebEngage to power their user engagement strategy

Online fashion retail major Myntra has chosen to employ the services of marketing automation platform WebEngage to power their user engagement strategy. This partnership will provide Myntra with the technological firepower required to enhance their on-site user engagement, create highly-personalized brand experiences at scale and bolster their user retention strategy.

Myntra is a household name in online fashion retail, with millions of users logging in daily to browse through over 5 lakh products from 2,500+ brands across multiple categories. Myntra wanted to constantly deliver a valuable user experience to their users, and simplify the entire shopping experience by making it more intuitive.

Having looked at multiple options in the market, they zeroed in on WebEngage’s full-stack Marketing Cloud platform to help them automate their user engagement intelligently, and create a positive uptick in conversions.

According to Anuj Sharma (Director – Growth Team), “Retention is a critical frontier for a brand like Myntra that is operating at massive scale. We wanted to deliver a superior experience to each individual user augmented by personalization and contextual relevance. The WebEngage platform has allowed us the flexibility to do exactly that by improving our understanding of consumer behavior and user intent. Features like the Journey Designer allows us to visualise and create complex and powerful lifecycle marketing campaigns for different user segments really easily.”

According to WebEngage Co-Founder & CEO, Avlesh Singh, “We identified the need for a powerful, but easy to use Marketing Automation solution that caters to the needs of large B2C businesses.

Our platform empowers marketers with tools that allows them to leverage their own business data into creating intelligent, highly effective campaigns served via multiple channels like Email, SMS, Web & Mobile Push, In-App & Browser Messages etc. We are helping brands create multiple growth avenues by introducing the element of smarter, more contextual user engagement.”