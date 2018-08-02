Kroger launches direct-to-customer e-commerce platform Ship

The Kroger Co. has announced the introduction of Kroger Ship, its new direct-to-customer e-commerce platform.

“Kroger Ship is our next step in creating a seamless experience that allows our customers to shop when and how they want,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s Chief Digital Officer. “Our new service is just one more way we are redefining the customer experience as part of Restock Kroger, bringing more convenience and options to shoppers across America. Kroger Ship complements and joins our 2,800 grocery stores, 1,250 curbside pickup locations, and delivery service from 1,200 locations.”

Kroger Ship is launching in four markets: Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville. The retailer anticipates quickly rolling out the ship service to additional markets over the next few months. During the first phase of Kroger Ship, customers can shop from a curated selection of 4,500 our brands products, which are not available anywhere else online, and more than 50,000 center-aisle groceries and household essentials that matter the most, influenced by 84.51° data and insights.

The service offers competitive ecommerce pricing and fast and free doorstep delivery by a package carrier on orders over US $35, otherwise shipping is US $4.99 per order. Ship customers will experience exclusive money-saving opportunities, including promo codes and pricing deals along with the convenience of a set-and-save subscription model. During the launch phase, customers will receive free shipping—no minimum purchase required—and 15 percent off their order with a one-time-use promo code.

“Kroger Ship brings together the best of our digital, technology, logistics, 84.51°, merchandising, and Our Brands teams to deliver our customers convenient and curated food inspiration,” added Cosset. “Kroger’s ecommerce platform expands our offering beyond the physical store to include even more products. Along with staples and customer favorites, Kroger Ship will carry bulk and additional sizes, and focus on Our Brands, local and international food and flavors, specialty items, and health and wellness products – making it easier than ever before to be your family’s hero at mealtime, or anytime.”

“Kroger is building on our expansive logistics and fulfillment infrastructure to support the rapid rollout of Ship,” said Frank Bruni, Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement. “With the support of Our Brands, and Kroger’s manufacturers and suppliers, our vision is to build a seamless e-commerce system that offers our customers an ever-growing number of products and allows Kroger to ship nationwide, serving America through food inspiration and uplift.”