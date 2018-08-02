Woods expands retail presence; opens first EBO in Chennai

Woods, a premium leather goods, and accessories brand, has officially opened its first exclusive store in Chennai. Located at Palladium, Ground Floor, the store is equipped with captivating interiors along with the good collection offered by the brand.

Set over 900 sq.ft., the store showcases the brand’s signature collections, including women’s and men’s bags, small leather goods, footwear, and accessories. The store’s exterior features a full-height, illuminated facade framed with glass windows, while the interior features is a mix of eclectic and bespoke furniture and objects, accented by custom-designed cabinetry, warm lighting, proprietary carpets and fine millwork.

The store has attractive rich wooden panels and a well-organized display of brand’s creations such as footwear, handbags and other accessories on open colossal shelves. The store states its USPs in all modern and dynamic forms so that customers are thoroughly encouraged to stroll through the sections of their choice.

Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland said, “It’s extremely exciting to be opening our first exclusive store in Chennai. As a British brand with a global sensibility, we are looking forward to introducing the full breadth of the WOODS London lifestyle offerings to new and existing brand fans in the region.”