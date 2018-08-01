Falguni Nayyar, Founder, Nykaa

The former Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, India’s leading investment bank, Falguni Nayyar, launched a beauty and e-commerce portal called Nykaa in the year 2012.

Falguni has received many accolades through her career including the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) award for the top woman achiever in the field of banking and the Business Today award recognizing her as one of the top 25 women in business. Her attention to detail, involvement in every aspect of the firm and passion for the business are qualities that make her a great leader.

She lives by the mantra ‘retail is all about detail’ and is often heard propagating the same. Through exclusive launches, product innovation, sharp communication and appealing design elements, Nykaa aspires to reach new echelons in terms of their vision.