Menswear brand Mufti goes in for category expansion, launches footwear in India

Mufti, renowned as a men’s fashion wear brand now forays into men’s footwear to complete the dress code for Indian fashion enthusiasts.

Mufti was launched in 1998 by Kamal Khushlani (CMD) to provide an alternative dressing solution, that didn’t conform to uniform codes of mainstream fashion.

“To provide a holistic lifestyle dressing solution, Mufti has launched footwear with the same ethos to provide an alternative choice which is young, casual yet comfortable,” he said at the launch of the new category.

Since its inception, Mufti has evolved as a brand that offered casual wear, strongest in the shirt and denim categories; to one that now offers a range of T-shirts, shorts, joggers, outerwear, blazers and accessories. An established fashion brand for the past 20 years, Mufti is all set to replicate its success in the footwear segment.

Crafted for style with great comfort, Mufti’s footwear collection is available at all Mufti outlets.

New Brand Ambassador

The brand has appointed Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as its first ever ambassador.

“The brand, since its inception aims to provide an alternative dressing solution that doesn’t conform to fashion, while being a casual wear denim brand. Kartik’s fun, easy-going and youthful persona goes perfectly with the brand’s image,” said Khushlani.

With Kartik Aaryan as Mufti’s face and his quintessential blend of style and youthfulness, the brand is reinforcing its strong connect with its target audience of fashionable, youthful consumers.