Jabong reports roaring success with 150 percent Y-o-Y growth for its Big Brand Sale

Jabong, India’s leading online fashion brand, concluded the 4th edition of its Big Brand Sale (BBS) on a high note, achieving 150 percent Y-o-Y growth and breaking previous records. Becoming Jabong’s biggest sale ever, BBS was held from 27th-30th July. Eight lakh users had wishlisted their favourite products ahead of the sale and 1 lakh customers shopped during the VIP slots hours from 7-11pm on 26th July.

Commenting on the success of BBS, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong said, “The 4th edition of BBS has been the biggest and most exciting ever for us. We witnessed a whopping growth of 150 percent Y-o-Y with over 2 lakh new customers and 5 lakh loyal Jabong customers ordering 2 million products over four days. For the first time ever, we recorded 1500 hundred orders per minute at peak and had over 8 lakh orders placed during the sale. We offered the largest ever catalogue to our customers with approximately 5 lakh styles which led to 25% growth in the AOV as compared to a normal day.”

Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong said, “Our flagship event BBS has become India’s most sought after sale for premium and International brands. We witnessed a spectacular growth with 10X sales over a normal day. The premium nature of the event came through with more than 40 percent sales coming from global brands and higher ASP items. Several innovations on the demand side like VIP slots, 100 percent cashback and differentiated 360 marketing helped us acquire new customers and attract 3X traffic across platforms as compared to a normal day.”

This BBS, Jabong offered its customers the largest ever catalogue with approximately 5 lakh styles from 3,000 premium international and Indian brands, with new styles added exclusively for the 4-day sale period. Since December, as a run up to the BBS, Jabong added 150 new brands to increase the overall brand and style portfolio available to its customers. Jabong’s fashion forward and highly engaged 1 million daily active users also got the opportunity to use an exclusive on-demand stylist service on Whatsapp to seek expert fashion advice and shopping assistance from a professional.

The Jabong Big Brand Sale (BBS) is the brand’s flagship sale which is held twice a year (January and July) to mark the end of the season. Premium brands including U.S. Polo Assn., Calvin Klein, Next, Adidas, Nike, Guess, Superdry, Mango, Fossil, Dorothy Perkins, Lee Cooper, Vero Moda, Jack& Jones, Puma, Blackberrys, Lakme, Lavie, Sangria and many more were on 55-80 percent discount during the 4th edition.