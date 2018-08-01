Dabur India Q1 net profit up 25 percent to Rs 330 crore

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India today reported 24.59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 330 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19, driven by volume growth in key categories. It had posted a net profit of Rs 264.86 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company for the quarter under review was at Rs 2,154.33 crore. It was Rs 1,871.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

Dabur India Ltd CEO Sunil Duggal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: “Despite an increase in the level of competitive intensity, our brands reported a robust performance during the quarter, growing ahead of the market and delivering strong double-digit growth across all our key categories like Health Supplements, Hair Care, Oral Care, Skin Care, Home Care and Foods.”

He further said: “Our India FMCG business, in fact, reported its highest-ever Volume growth of 21 per cent during the quarter.”

The company said its revenue are not comparable because quarters ended June 30 and March 31 are net of GST which was applicable from 1 July 2017. However, revenue for the quarter ended June 30 of last fiscal is net of VAT but gross of excise duty.

“Accordingly, revenue for the quarters ended 30 June 2018 and 31 March 2018 is not comparable with the previous Quarter ended 30 June 2017,” it said.

Dabur’s total expenses were at Rs 1,752.17 crore in Q1/FY 2018-19.

Its revenue from consumer care business was at Rs 1,656.08 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,425.10 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from food business was at Rs 363.51 crore, as against Rs 310.83 crore.

On the outlook, Duggal was quoted by PTI as saying: “We have put in place a prudent growth strategy and continued to invest heavily behind our brands to successfully tap the emerging opportunities.”

Shares of Dabur India was trading 4.4 per cent up at Rs 410.20 on BSE in the afternoon.