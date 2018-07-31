Vision Express Launches Fourth Store in Jaipur

Optical retailer Vision Express recently opened their 166th store in India at Jaipur. The store, which marks the brand’s fourth store in the city, was inaugurated on July 14, 2018.

Spread over 600 sq. ft., the MI Road store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express along with the latest 2018 range of sunglasses.

The store offers a curated pot pourri of styles to delight the quality conscious consumers of Jaipur.

On the occasion, CEO Gurpreet Singh Bhatia said, “MI Road is the most coveted destination for a brand to be present in Jaipur. We are happy to open our fourth store in the city here and hope touch more lives with our services.”

Vision Express India is a joint venture between Grand Vision – a global leader in optical retail – and Indian conglomerate Reliance Retail Limited. Grand Vision has over 6,000 optical stores across 44 countries.

In India, Vision Express has more than 160 stores across 30 cities. The brand believes in offering world class eye care in the form of a Europe certified six-step eye test conducted by qualified and trained optometrists.

Their wide range of high-quality lenses and contact lenses made of superior materials ensures that you get the best solution for your vision correction. They also offer a wide range of sunglasses.