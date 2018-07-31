Godrej’s India Circus launches first store at Palladium Mall, Chennai

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a Godrej Venture, has announced its expansion into the port city of Chennai with the launch of its first store at Palladium Mall.

The store is designed to bring to life the rich Indian heritage with its contemporary Indian designs and elegant range of products across home décor, dining, fashion and accessories.

Commenting on this milestone, Krsnaa Mehta, Founder and Executive Director, India Circus stated, “We are extremely delighted to open our first store in Chennai which takes our overall count to three in India. Chennai is an exciting retail market and we are extremely bullish on adding more colour and quirk to it especially after the love we have got from them online. There is a great team in the store and we look forward to welcoming the people to experience India Circus in Chennai. Chennai has always been a key market for us and is already among the top five markets for us in terms of online sales.”

Speaking about the launch, Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio, said, “We have strategized to launch nine stores across major cities in India and we are extremely happy with the launch of India Circus’s third store in Chennai.”

India Circus’s experience store is located at the luxury mall Palladium in Narendra Nagar. The decor of the new India Circus store at the new lifestyle destination, Palladium, renders a contemporary feel of the ‘Circus’.

The shoebox store of almost 700 sq. ft. is a linear cuboid with 16’ high walls, painted part white and part charcoal, the latter colour continuing on the ceiling, which is a melee of layered services, all coloured in charcoal too.

Apart from the white track lights and suspended lights, the ceiling also houses suspended wallpaper frames and clusters of Moroccan lights.