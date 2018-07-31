Domino’s uses Snapchat Augmented Reality to deliver pizzas in the US

Domino’s on July 28, 2018, ran a mobile campaign that let Snapchat users in the US order food directly inside the image-messaging app.

Snapchat’s “shoppable AR,” which mixes social commerce with augmented reality features, gave Domino’s customers the opportunity to request a pizza after interacting with a branded lens, as per Adweek.

The AR lens worked with both the front and back cameras of a smartphone. Those who took a selfie saw their faces decorated with a virtual pair of mirrored aviator sunglasses that had a reflection of a pizza in the lenses.

Flipping the camera around showed a virtual Domino’s pizza box that opened to show a pepperoni pizza inside. From there, people could tap an on-screen button to request a delivery without ever leaving the app.

Domino’s has been testing Augmented Reality based solutions since 2014. The brand first activated a print ad campaign with AR exclusive offers in a limited test. It also experimented with Japan’s virtual pop star, Hatsune Miku, which attracted more than one million views.

The famous pizza brand has also been testing high end tech solutions including trial runs of drone delivery of pizzas in New Zealand.