Oysters Water Park: Pulling in a wave of consumers with its offerings

Oysters Water Park, Gurugram, was set up by the Rhiti Group with an investment of Rs 250 crore. Spread over 10 acres of land, Oysters Water Park is a beach-themed water park which boasts of never-seen-before signature rides which are unique to India.

With amazing water rides and two swimming pools generating waves for thrill, Oysters Water Park has a section for rain dances as well. Pulling in crowds with variable prices and offers, Oysters is turning out to be a must visit FEC for kids, teenagers and young adults.

Benu Sehgal, Business Head, Intersports Pvt Ltd, talks about the concept popularity, entertainment and fun provided by the brand.

The Concept

Set up by the Rhiti Group with an investment of Rs 250 crore, Oysters Water Park is spread over 10 acres of land is a beach-themed water park which boasts of never-seen- before signature rides which are unique to India.

“It’s a state-of-the-art water park, which needs over 120 people to run it and the group is planning on converting it into an FEC soon, complete with a shopping arcade. We intend to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities,” says Benu Sehgal, Business Head, Intersports Pvt. Ltd. Intersports – which manages brand Oysters Water Park – is a 100 percent subsidiary of Rhiti Group.

Major Attractions

The attractions and rides cater to people of all ages. For someone looking for thrill and adventure, the park offers the nation’s wildest water ride, a 90-feet free fall drop as we; as their marquee ride ‘OMG – Oh My Gurgaon’. These are one of a kind rides in India where people are dropped to a near vertical height of 20 meters and get looped into a slide and experience 0 to 2.5 G in two seconds before coming to a thundering halt.

For families with children, there are Water Keys and Pirate Station – places to spend quality family time together. The park holds a great organic appeal, that, mixed with its marketing efforts has produced results beyond expectation, making it one of the best performing amusement zones in Delhi-NCR.

“The response we have received has been overwhelming. It is one of the best performing water parks in Delhi NCR. We are beating our own targets every month. The park holds a great organic appeal that is mixed with our marketing efforts has produced results beyond our expectations. The park has more than 120 plus dedicated staff to look after the maintenance, security and other factors,” says Sehgal.

Investment and Expansion

“The park is spread across 10.5 acres and has been made at an investment of Rs 250 crore. We are in talks with a few national and international players, keeping a mix of traditional and iconic entertainment value. We are working on plans to strike the right balance to cater to the millennium city,” she concludes.