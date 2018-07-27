Top 10 largest apparel companies worldwide in 2018

Forbes has released the 16th annual Forbes Global 2000 edition which lists the top 10 largest apparel retail companies in the world. The list includes publicly-traded companies from 60 countries and has been complied using data from FactSet
Research systems to screen for the biggest public companies in four metric: sales, profits, assets and market value. We bring you Forbes ‘World’s Top 10 Largest Apparel Companies’.
1Christain Dior
Global 2000 Rank: 150
Country: France
2Inditex
Global 2000 Rank: 289
Country: Spain
3Nike
Global 2000 Rank: 344
Country: United States
4Kering
Global 2000 Rank: 349
Country: France
5TJX Cos
Global 2000 Rank: 445
Country: United States
6adidas
Global 2000 Rank: 457
Country: Germany
7Fast Retailing
Global 2000 Rank: 578
Country: Japan
8H&M
Global 2000 Rank: 583
Country: Sweden
9Ross Stores
Global 2000 Rank: 734
Country: United States
10Hermès International
Global 2000 Rank: 844
Country: France