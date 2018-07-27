Home Big Grid Top 10 largest apparel companies worldwide in 2018

Top 10 largest apparel companies worldwide in 2018

Forbes has released the 16th annual Forbes Global 2000 edition which lists the top 10 largest apparel retail companies in the world. The list includes publicly-traded companies from 60 countries and has been complied using data from FactSet

Research systems to screen for the biggest public companies in four metric: sales, profits, assets and market value. We bring you Forbes ‘World’s Top 10 Largest Apparel Companies’.

1


Global 2000 Rank: 150
Country: France

2


Global 2000 Rank: 289
Country: Spain

3


Global 2000 Rank: 344
Country: United States

4


Global 2000 Rank: 349
Country: France

5


Global 2000 Rank: 445
Country: United States

6


Global 2000 Rank: 457
Country: Germany

7


Global 2000 Rank: 578
Country: Japan

8


Global 2000 Rank: 583
Country: Sweden

9


Global 2000 Rank: 734
Country: United States

10Hermès International


Global 2000 Rank: 844
Country: France

